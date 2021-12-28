Tanzanian president pardons over 5,000 prisoners to mark 60 years of independence

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has pardoned 5,704 prisoners as part of celebrations to mark the east African nation's 60 years of independence.

The Minister for Home Affairs, George Simbachawene, said prisoners covered under the presidential amnesty are those that have served over a quarter of their jail terms and who were jailed before Oct. 9, 2021.

Simbachawene told a press conference in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam that the president has also pardoned prisoners aged over 70 years, pregnant women and mothers who were jailed with babies, and prisoners with physical or mental disabilities. However, the minister said the health conditions of prisoners with physical or mental disabilities should be certified by regional or district medical officers in areas where their prisons were located.