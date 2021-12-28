Tanzanian president pardons over 5,000 prisoners to mark 60 years of independence

Tanzanian president Samia Suluhu Hassan. PHOTO/ AFP

By  Xinhua

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has pardoned 5,704 prisoners as part of celebrations to mark the east African nation's 60 years of independence.
The Minister for Home Affairs, George Simbachawene, said prisoners covered under the presidential amnesty are those that have served over a quarter of their jail terms and who were jailed before Oct. 9, 2021. 

