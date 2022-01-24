The Mudavadi factor in Kenya's August polls

One Kenya Alliance leaders at the Bomas of Kenya yesterday during the Amani National Congress National Delegates Conference. PHOTO /NMG

By  Patrick Lang'at

What you need to know:

  • DP Ruto immediately announced planned joint rallies with Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula as well as the Tujibebe party boss William Kabogo starting in Nakuru on Wednesday, Western on Friday and in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s restive Mt Kenya backyard on Saturday.
  • ODM deputy party leader, Wycliffe Oparanya, yesterday laughed off the decision by ANC and Ford Kenya to join forces with UDA.
  • Saboti MP Caleb Amisi also accused the ANC leader of betraying the community for his own self-fish interests by working with the UDA.


Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi’s shift to deputy president William Ruto’s political camp complicates ODM leader Raila Odinga’s vote hunt in Western Kenya, making the region a hot battleground in the August General Election.
Mr Mudavadi as well as Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula’s rapprochement with DP Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) puts a significant chunk of the 2.2 million Western Kenya vote up for grabs.

