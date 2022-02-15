Two Sudanese protesters killed in crackdown on anti-coup rallies

Sudanese protesters march during a demonstration calling for civilian rule and denouncing the military administration, in the capital Khartoum's twin city of Umdurman, on February 14, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • he power grab derailed a fragile power-sharing agreement between the army and civilians.

Sudanese security forces shot dead two protesters on Monday in a crackdown on rallies against last year's military coup and the arrest of scores of pro-democracy activists, medics said.

