UN hastens aid to 20,000 refugees cut off in Ethiopia

A camp near Tongo hosting 10,300 refugees was looted and burned, UNHCR spokesman Boris Cheshirkov told reporters in Geneva.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The United Nations' refugee agency said fighting broke out on January 18 in the town of Tongo -- reportedly between federal forces and unidentified armed groups -- in the Benishangul Gumuz region which borders Sudan and South Sudan.

The UN said Friday it was rushing aid to more than 20,000 Sudanese and South Sudanese refugees fleeing clashes in northwestern Ethiopia, where refugee camps have been looted and torched.

