US, Kenya press for Ethiopia ceasefire

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, on November 18, 2021. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Ethiopia has been a close US ally but the United States has been dismayed by curbs on aid delivery into the northern Tigray region which is facing a de facto humanitarian blockade according to the United Nations.
  • A veteran US diplomat, Jeffrey Feltman, has been shuttling around the region but the Biden administration has supporting the African Union taking the lead through its special envoy, Olusegun Obasanjo.

The United States and Kenya on Wednesday pressed for a ceasefire in Ethiopia, holding out hope for a negotiated solution between the government and rebels as diplomacy intensifies over the year-long war.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.