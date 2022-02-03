West African leaders hold emergency summit after spate of coups

Burkina junta leader Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Burkina followed Mali, where a coup in September 2020 was followed by a second in May 2021, and Guinea, where elected president Alpha Conde was ousted last September.

West African leaders hold a key summit on Thursday as a wave of coups buffet a region struggling with poverty and a long history of turbulence.

