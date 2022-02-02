Calm returns to Guinea-Bissau capital after failed coup attempt

A videograb made on February 2, 2022 shows Guinea-Bissau's president Umaro Sissoco Embalo delivering a speech in Bissau on February 1, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Several people were killed in the attack, the president said. 

Guinea-Bissau appeared calm on Wednesday after the unstable West African country was shaken by an attempted coup attempt the previous day, AFP journalists said. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.