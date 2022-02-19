All signs indicate Russia plans 'full-fledged' attack on Ukraine- NATO chief

Ukrainian troops patrol at the frontline outside the town of Novoluhanske, eastern Ukraine, on February 19, 2022. PHOTOS / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Several Western countries have already moved diplomats from Kiev to Lviv, located near the border with Poland, in anticipation of Russian military action

NATO is relocating staff from Ukraine's capital Kyiv to Lviv, in the west of the country, and to the Belgian capital Brussels for their safety, an alliance official said Saturday.

