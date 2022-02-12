Biden to sound out Putin as US warns of Ukraine war 'any day'

This combination of pictures created on January 2, 2022 shows Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Weeks of tensions that have seen Russia surround its western neighbour with more than 100,000 troops revved up another notch when the Kremlin launched its biggest naval drills in years across the Black Sea

US President Joe Biden and France's Emmanuel Macron prepared to sound out Russia's Vladimir Putin on Saturday and Ukraine urged its citizens not to panic after Washington warned that an all-out invasion could begin "any day".

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.