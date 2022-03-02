Biden slams 'dictator' Putin and his war in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 1, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Putin, he said, had badly underestimated the powerful response his invasion would illicit from Western nations as sanctions inflict "pain" on Russia's economy.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday branded his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a "dictator" facing withering economic and diplomatic isolation for invading neighboring Ukraine, and warned the world is in a "battle" between democracy and autocracy.
As he delivered his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress and the American people, praising the Ukrainian "wall of strength" that has stood tall against Russian invaders, Biden made clear there would be no US boots on the ground in the week-old war on Europe's doorstep.

