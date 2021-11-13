Biden, Xi to hold virtual summit on Monday

This combination of file pictures shows US President Joe Biden (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping. PHOTOS/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Relations between the world's two largest economies have recently deteriorated, in particular over Taiwan, a self-ruling democracy claimed by China, which last month made a record number of air incursions near the island

US President Joe Biden will hold a hotly anticipated virtual summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday, the White House and China announced, as tensions mount over Taiwan, human rights and trade.

