Brazil's President Bolsonaro urgently hospitalised

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In July, Bolsonaro spent four days receiving treatment for an intestinal obstruction. 

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was rushed to hospital early Monday with abdominal pain that doctors found was caused by an intestinal blockage, and is facing potential surgery nine months out from elections.

