Death penalty around the world

More than 100 countries have formally abolished the death penalty for all crimes.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The United States, Iran, Egypt and dozens of other countries continue to put prisoners to death, using methods including beheading, electrocution, hanging, lethal injection and shooting.
Saudi Arabia's announcement that it executed a record 81 prisoners in a single day has reignited the debate over the ongoing use of capital punishment in around 50 countries worldwide.

