Dutch child, 12, killed in fireworks accident

Fireworks light the sky in Europe on December 31, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

  • The incident happened in the small eastern town of Haaksbergen near the German border, when the children were apparently watching an adult set off fireworks.

A 12-year-old child was killed and another seriously injured in a Dutch fireworks accident on Friday, police said, despite a nationwide ban on fireworks to usher in the New Year.

