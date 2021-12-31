World to ring in New Year under Covid cloud

Women walk in front of a 2022 sign displayed in downtown Pristina on December 30, 2021, ahead of the New Year celebrations in Kosovo. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Over 5.4 million people have died since the coronavirus was first reported in central China in December 2019.

The world prepared on Friday to usher in 2022, after another tumultuous and pandemic-ridden year capped by new restrictions, soaring case numbers, and a slight glimmer of hope for better times ahead.

