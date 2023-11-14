FACTS: Latest developments in Israel-Hamas war

Fighting raged in Gaza on Tuesday, more than five weeks after Hamas's shock October 7 attack sparked a furious response from Israel which has vowed to destroy the Palestinian militant group.

About 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed in Israel in the attack and around 240 people taken hostage, according to Israeli officials.

In Gaza, more than 11,300 people, also mostly civilians, have been killed, health officials in the Hamas-run territory have said.

Here are five key developments from the past 24 hours:

'Mass grave' burials at hospital

At least 179 people, including babies and adult patients who died in the intensive care unit, were buried in a "mass grave" at Gaza's biggest hospital, said director Mohammad Abu Salmiya.

Seven babies and 29 intensive care patients were among those buried after hospital fuel supplies ran out at the Al-Shifa compound, which is caught in intense fighting between Israel and Hamas.

Israel accuses Hamas of using hospitals as hideouts, a charge the militant group has denied and AFP cannot independently verify.

Israel says hostages at hospital

Israel's army cited a discarded baby bottle, makeshift toilet and bullet-scarred motorbike as evidence Hamas held hostages in a Gaza hospital, as an Israeli soldier was declared killed in captivity.

Army spokesman Daniel Hagari on Monday said troops "found signs that indicate that Hamas held hostages" in the basement of Al-Rantisi children's hospital in Gaza City.

AFP was not able to independently confirm the allegation.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza responded on Tuesday, saying "not a single piece of evidence" was shown in the video and that the objects merely showed the basement was used by displaced residents fleeing fighting.

Qatar calls for hostages deal

Qatar urged Israel and Hamas to reach an agreement to release hostages seized in the October 7 attack, warning that the situation in Gaza was worsening every day.

Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari, whose country has led mediation efforts to reach a deal, said the "deteriorating" situation in Gaza was hampering mediation efforts.

"We believe there is no other chance for both sides other than for this mediation to take place and to reach a situation where we can see a glimmer of hope in this terrible crisis," he said.

Israel probes sexual violence

Israeli police said they were investigating "several cases" of alleged sexual violence against women by Hamas militants during the October 7 attacks.

Since the attacks, police have been gathering evidence about allegations of sexual violence from witnesses, surveillance footage and the interrogations of Palestinian militants arrested in the aftermath.

Police had "multiple witnesses for several cases" but no "living victims", investigator David Katz said without giving the precise number of cases.

Hospital 'must be protected'

US President Joe Biden on Monday urged Israel to protect Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital as heavy fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas raged around the complex.

"It's my hope and expectation that there will be less intrusive action relative to the hospital," Biden told reporters in the Oval Office when asked if he had expressed concerns to Israel on the issue.