Good COP, bad COP: UN climate meet praised and panned

Activists from 'Extinction Rebellion' are watched by bystanders as they pose with a banner which translates as 'Inactive at Cop 26 dying in 2050' as they stage a protest in Paris on October 31, 2021, against environmental damage ahead of the COP26 climate change conference. PHOTO/AFP 

By  AFP

  • The years from 2015 to 2021 are on track to be the seven hottest on record, the World Meteorological Organization said on October 31, warning that the planet was heading into "uncharted territory".
  • The preliminary WMO state of the climate report, launched as the UN COP26 climate conference opens, said that global warming from greenhouse gas emissions threatens "far-reaching repercussions for current and future generations".

The COP26 climate talks resuming Monday have so far unfolded on parallel planes, with high-level announcements stage-managed by host country Britain during week one riding roughshod over a laborious UN process built on consensus among nearly 200 countries.

