Funeral held in UK for stabbed transgender girl

Family and friends of a 16-year-old British transgender girl who was stabbed to death in a park paid their last respects on Wednesday at her funeral.

Brianna Ghey was found fatally stabbed in broad daylight in Warrington, northwest England, on February 11, drawing international attention.

Cheshire Police have charged two 15-year-olds, a boy and a girl, with her murder and they are due to go on trial at Liverpool Crown Court in July. Neither accused can be named because of their age.

Police previously said officers were exploring whether Ghey was the victim of an anti-transgender hate crime.

At a pink-themed funeral at a Warrington church, mourners turned out in all shades of the colour to honour her "colourful personality".

The late teenager's mother, Esther, wore a pink suit, other family wore pink ties and dresses while many attendees carried pink balloons and flowers.

Ghey's pink coffin, topped with roses and carnations, was borne in a carriage drawn by two white horses festooned in pink plumes.

Local priest Debbie Lovatt asked for prayers for the family and friends and for "light in the darkness" of her death.

The coffin of murdered transgender teenager Brianna Ghey is taken inside St Elphin's Church, in Warrington, northern England on March 15, 2023 for the funeral service. PHOTO/ AFP

"Inspire us to create a world where all people are valued and safe and all your creation is honoured," she told those gathered.

Thousands of people attended candlelit vigils across the country after Ghey's death, in a show of support for the LGBTQ community.

The teenager had created a large following on social media site TikTok.

An online fundraising page set up for her grieving family has since raised more than £113,000 ($136,000).