Hamas says delegates leave Cairo for Gaza truce consultations

A senior Hamas official confirmed Thursday that the group's delegation in talks seeking a Gaza truce left Cairo for consultations in Doha, while voicing dissatisfaction with Israel's responses so far.

"We are awaiting the final official response from the enemy (Israel)," said the official, who was involved in negotiations in Cairo but declined to be named.

"The initial (Israeli) responses do not meet the minimum requirements related to the permanent cessation of hostilities" or other Hamas conditions for a ceasefire, he added.

Hamas has been insisting on a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the return of displaced people to their homes and allowing humanitarian aid in and reconstruction to begin in the territory.

"We will not compromise on that which ensures the safety of our people," the official said.

On the other side, Israel has been asking for a list of all hostages still alive in Gaza, a task Hamas says it is unable to complete while Israeli bombing continues.

Another Hamas official, Mahmoud Mardawi, told AFP that the fate of negotiations now depended on Washington.

"It is now in Washington's hands whether it wants to pressure (Israeli premier Benjamin) Netanyahu and his government to reach an agreement," Mardawi said.

"If Israel is serious and does not procrastinate, it is possible to reach a ceasefire before the start of Ramadan," he added.

Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, begins as early as Sunday, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Negotiations were not over though, a third Hamas official told AFP, also requesting not to be named as he was not authorised to speak on the matter.

"The mediators informed Hamas that efforts will continue to reach an agreement," he said.

Mediators in Egypt have struggled to overcome tough obstacles in the talks to reach a ceasefire in the war in Gaza, which entered its six month on Thursday.

The war broke out after Hamas militants launched an attack on Israel on October 7 that resulted in the deaths of around 1,160 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.