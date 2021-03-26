Kenyan capital, 4 other counties in lockdown as virus cases surge

By The East African More by this Author

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered the cessation of all movement into and out of the capital Nairobi and four other counties following a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Beginning midnight Friday, nobody will be allowed to move into and out of Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu and Nakuru counties.

The president also ordered a revision of curfew hours for the five counties from 8pm-4am. The rest of the country will continue observing the 10pm to 4am timing.

He also ordered the closure of schools and universities, with the exception of students undergoing examinations.

