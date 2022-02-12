Myanmar junta says to free over 800 prisoners

Prison officials stand prepare for the release of prisoners outside of the Insein prison in Yangon on February 12, 2022. PHOTOS/ AFP

By  AFP

  • The country has been in turmoil since last year's coup, with mass protests and a subsequent military crackdown that has killed more than 1,500 civilians, according to the UN's human rights office

Myanmar's junta on Saturday announced an amnesty for more than 800 prisoners to mark the country's Union Day, as it held a parade and show of force in the capital.
The country has been in turmoil since last year's coup, with mass protests and a subsequent military crackdown that has killed more than 1,500 civilians, according to the UN's human rights office.

