Myanmar's Suu Kyi jailed for four years - Junta spokesman

Myanmar's deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi (left) and the nation's junta chief Min Aung Hlaing. PHOTO/FILE/COURTEYS

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The junta has since added a slew of other indictments, including violating the official secrets act, corruption and electoral fraud.
  • The Nobel laureate faces decades in jail if convicted on all counts.

A Myanmar court on Monday jailed ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi for four years for inciting dissent against the military and breaching Covid rules, a spokesman for the ruling junta told AFP.

