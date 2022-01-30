Pregnant woman denied re-entry to New Zealand offered refuge by Taliban

Reporter Charlotte Bellis (left) with Taliban officials in Kabul in September 2021.(Instagram: @charlottebellis)

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Bellis, who once questioned the Taliban about what they would do to ensure the rights of women and girls, said it was "brutally ironic" she was now asking the same question of her own government.

A pregnant New Zealand journalist denied re-entry to her home country to give birth due to strict Covid-19 regulations said she has been offered refuge by the Afghan Taliban.
"This just feels like such a breach of trust," Charlotte Bellis told Radio New Zealand on Sunday from Kabul.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.