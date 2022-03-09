Putin nuclear threats 'extremely dangerous', 'blackmail'

Russian President Vladimir Putin. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 40-year-old Swede, who has spearheaded the group's global efforts to ban the weapons of mass destruction since 2013, said she had never in her lifetime seen the nuclear threat level so high.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is using nuclear "blackmail" to keep the international community from interfering in his Ukraine invasion, the head of the Nobel prize-winning group ICAN said.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.