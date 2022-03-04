US senator calls for Putin's assassination

Photo combo: US Senator Lindsey Graham (left) takes a phone call in the East Room of the White House on March 3, 2022. Right is Russian President Vladimir Putin. PHOTOS / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Ukraine says at least 350 civilians have been killed since Putin launched the invasion last week, and over 1 million have fled the country.

Senior US senator Lindsey Graham called for "somebody in Russia" to assassinate President Vladimir Putin after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in a televised interview Thursday evening.

