Russia isolated as UN council votes to probe rights abuses in Ukraine

A man runs in front of a house burning after being shelled in the city of Irpin, outside Kyiv, on March 4, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Thirty-two of the council's 47 members voted to establish the highest-level probe possible, in a bid to hold perpetrators responsible.
  • Only Russia itself and Eritrea voted against, while 13 countries abstained, including Moscow's traditional backers China, Venezuela and Cuba.

Russia appeared more isolated than ever following a historic vote at the UN Human Rights Council on Friday to launch an investigation into violations committed in Moscow's Ukraine war.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.