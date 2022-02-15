This picture taken on January 18, 2022 shows Maymana mayor Damullah Mohibullah Mowaffaq holding his mobile phone with a picture of himself when he was Taliban fighter, in Maymana, capital of Afghanistan's northwestern Faryab province. PHOTO/AFP

Taliban sniper becomes Afghan mayor

By  AFP

  • The Taliban's lightning takeover of Afghanistan took even the movement's members by surprise.

Strolling through the town of Maymana, the new mayor appears to inspire goodwill from war-weary constituents in the Afghan provincial capital.

