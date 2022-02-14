The Brazil town disappearing into the sea

Beachgoers walk along the shore of Atafona beach, Atafona neighbourhood, in Sao Joao da Barra, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on February 7, 2022. Vultures roam the sand in the Brazilian resort town of Atafona amid the ruins of the latest houses destroyed by the sea, whose relentless rise has turned the local coastline into an apocalyptic landscape. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Atafona, a town of some 6,000 people, has long suffered from extreme erosion. It is part of the four percent of coastlines worldwide that lose five meters or more every year.

Vultures roam the sand in the Brazilian resort town of Atafona amid the ruins of the latest houses destroyed by the sea, whose relentless rise has turned the local coastline into an apocalyptic landscape.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.