Trump: 'No way' Russia would invade Ukraine if he were still in power

  • Russia is facing an international backlash after Putin ordered his forces into Ukraine to secure two breakaway enclaves. 

Former US president Donald Trump boasted of his close relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, arguing that the Ukraine crisis would not have happened under his administration.

