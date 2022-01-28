Mengo’s performance report emphasizes health for Kabaka’s subjects

Affordable quality healthcare is one the most common challenges in Uganda today. Like we saw with Covid-19 cases especially in 2021 or whenever one of our relatives or friends critically falls ill, medical treatment becomes out of reach for many people. Many times, relatives have to organise fundraisers. For even simple treatable diseases, many times the public hospitals that are somewhat equipped are far from where people live which leads to most Ugandans treating themselves at home without proper diagnosis. Diseases that may have been cured end up killing our people or taking all family resources.

In Buganda, since the successes that have been registering in mobilizing people for health causes such as Kabaka’s Birthday Run and the health camps that we regularly organize, most people in Buganda demand for a hospital. Hospitals aren’t just well painted buildings. Modern equipment and well trained and motivated human resources are important yet very expensive. To answer this call, in this financial year, as presented by Owek Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa, the finance minister, to the last session of the Buganda Lukiiko, the Kingdom of Buganda has prioritised healthcare with the construction of two hospitals. Although most people who demand for the hospital point at the Lubiri in Mengo as the suitable location, we decided to build these hospitals in areas where our people will easily have access.

Working with the Emirates Red Crescent from the United Arab Emirates, we have built hospitals at Nsangi in Busiro County and another at Kalasa in Bulemeezi. Construction is complete and installation of vital equipment stands at 70 percent at the moment. Approximately, 10,000 people are expected to seek healthcare at each of these hospitals every month. The Kabaka is expected to launch these hospitals this year.

But we haven’t stopped at building hospitals alone. We have played a key role in the rollback of Covid-19. Almost every day, the Katikkiro, Owek Charles Peter Mayiga, has been in the media to encourage people to vaccinate and observe standard operating procedures.

The Kabaka and the Nnabagereka are among the first most prominent people to publicly take Covid-19 vaccines followed by the Katikkiro among key kingdom officials. The people of Buganda revere their king and they know that once he endorses something, he does so for their own good. This no doubt explains the turn up of people in Bulange over one weekend last year to get vaccinated in numbers this country had never seen. Overall, through Buganda’s efforts, six vaccination camps were organized which led to 40,000 people getting the Covid-19 vaccines.

The Kabaka has continued to play a key role in the fight against HIV/Aids. More than 50,000 people participated virtually in the Kabaka birthday run in 2021 with HIV/Aids as the main theme of the event. In almost every speech, the Kabaka, as the UNAIDS goodwill ambassador has continued to urge his people to fight this scourge. When statistics are released, we expect to see a reduction in the number of people getting infected with HIV/Aids and an increment among those who are sick seeking medical treatment.

The Kabaka Foundation has played a key role in blood donations, traversing the vast kingdom mobilizing people to participate. Blood banks in Uganda largely rely on school children for blood donations. With the schools closed for two years, the kingdom had to act to find alternative ways to ensure that there is blood for those who need it. As you might know, there is no blood factory in the world. In 2021, 49,002 units of blood were collected. The kingdom will continue in the next half of the year to put emphasis on activities that uplift the wellbeing of the people.