Mengo’s performance report emphasizes health for Kabaka’s subjects

Noah Kiyimba is the Kingdom of Buganda information minister and spokesman

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

...through Buganda’s efforts, six vaccination camps were organized which led to 40,000 people getting the Covid-19 vaccines.

Affordable quality healthcare is one the most common challenges in Uganda today. Like we saw with Covid-19 cases especially in 2021 or whenever one of our relatives or friends critically falls ill, medical treatment becomes out of reach for many people.  Many times, relatives have to organise fundraisers. For even simple treatable diseases, many times the public hospitals that are somewhat equipped are far from where people live which leads to most Ugandans treating themselves at home without proper diagnosis. Diseases that may have been cured end up killing our people or taking all family resources.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.