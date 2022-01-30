Prime

The suffering Ugandans endure because of rotten leadership

Musaazi Namiti

By  Musaazi Namiti

What you need to know:

  • Govt, which this week marked its 36th anniversary, has failed to create jobs for its people.  

It is incredibly difficult to earn a decent living in Uganda. Earning a good income means you have to be one of the following: a highly skilled professional who can be hired by (international) organisations that pay very well; a successful business person; a self-employed professional who charges high fees for the services you provide to the general public; a politician at the level of an MP; and the fifth, which is tried and tested, has everything to do with being close to people who wield state power in Uganda and — by extension — wealth.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.