Ukraine hopes Putin-Biden summit can lead to Russian pullback

Biden fears 'invasion' | On January 20, Biden says any incursion of Russian troops is "an invasion" after appearing to suggest a "minor" attack on Ukraine might invite a lesser response. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 27-nation bloc -- along with Western allies -- has pledged unprecedented sanctions on Moscow if it invades Ukraine, some eight years after seizing the Crimean peninsula from the ex-Soviet country. 

Ukraine's foreign minister on Monday welcomed a French initiative for a summit between US President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin, saying Kyiv hoped it would result in Moscow pulling back its troops. 

