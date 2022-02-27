Ukraine says will meet Russia as Putin puts nuclear defences on alert

Russian President Vladimir Putin. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Russian ground forces have pressed into Ukraine from the north, east and south but have encountered fierce resistance from Ukrainian troops.

Ukraine said Sunday it had agreed to talks with Russia after four days of conflict, as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his defence chiefs to put nuclear "deterrence forces" on alert. 

