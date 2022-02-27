Ukraine president ready for talks with Russia, rejects Moscow's Belarus proposal

This handout video grab taken and released by the Ukraine Presidency press service on February 27, 2022 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivering an address in Kyiv. 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that has already cost some 200 civilian lives and drawn global condemnation.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that he was ready for talks with Russia, but rejected Moscow's push to stage them in Belarus as it was a launchpad for invading forces.
"Warsaw, Bratislava, Budapest, Istanbul, Baku. We proposed all of them," Zelensky said in an address posted online. 
"And any other city in a country from whose territory missiles do not fly would suit us," the 44-year-old president said.

