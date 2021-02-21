United flight suffers engine failure, scatters debris over US city

By AFP More by this Author

A United Airlines flight suffered a fiery engine failure Saturday shortly after taking off from Denver on its way to Hawaii, dropping massive debris on a residential area before a safe emergency landing, officials said.

"Flight UA328 from Denver to Honolulu experienced an engine failure shortly after departure, returned safely to Denver and was met by emergency crews as a precaution," the airline said on Twitter.

There were no injuries on the plane or on the ground, authorities said.

The safe landing of the flight, which US media said had 231 passengers and 10 crew onboard, came despite the stricken engine, images of which were captured and posted on Twitter.

A video shot from inside the plane showed the right engine ablaze and wobbling on the wing of the Boeing 777-200, its cover entirely missing as the aircraft flew over a barren landscape.

"I can honestly say I thought we were going to die at one point -- because we started dropping altitude right after the explosion," passenger David Delucia told The Denver Post.

"I grabbed my wife's hand and said, 'We're done.'"

Delucia said his stepdaughter posted the online video, which was shot by another passenger.

- 'Mayday, mayday' -

In a recording of the distress call obtained from the website LiveATC, which broadcasts air traffic communications, the pilot requested emergency permission to turn back to Denver.

"Three-twenty-eight, uh, heavy. We've experienced engine failure, need to turn. Mayday, mayday," he said, without obvious panic in his voice.

"Mayday, aircraft, uh, just experienced engine failure," he said, after the tower asked him to repeat himself. "Need a turn immediately."

Meanwhile, residents in the Denver suburb of Broomfield found large pieces of the plane scattered around their community, including a giant circular piece of metal that landed in the yard of Kirby Klements.

"It was a little overwhelming," he told CNN.

"It landed square on top of my truck and fell off," he said, reporting that a separate large piece of debris had put a five-foot (1.5-meter) hole in a neighbor's roof.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was "aware of reports of debris in the vicinity of the airplane's flight path," adding that the agency and the National Transportation Safety Board would be investigating the incident.

"If you find debris PLEASE don't touch it or move it. The @NTSB wants all debris to remain in place for investigation," Bloomfield police tweeted.

It posted photos of debris scattered across a turf sports field at a park, include one piece of the plane with a warning message painted in red: "Stand clear of hazard areas while engine is running."

Heather Solar was running a practice at the park for her girls' soccer team when she said she heard an explosion, following by debris raining down.

"Honestly, what I thought it was at first... I thought we were being bombed," Solar told The Denver Post. "There was so much debris in the sky."