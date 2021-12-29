WHO worried for health systems over Covid cases 'tsunami'

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gives a press conference on December 20, 2021 at the WHO headquarters in Geneva. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called for the world to pull together and make the difficult decisions needed to end the Covid-19 pandemic within the next year.

A "tsunami" of Omicron and Delta Covid-19 cases will pile pressure on health systems already being stretched to their limits, the World Health Organization warned on Wednesday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.