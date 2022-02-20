Prime

Museveni has enough work. Fixing pastors is God’s headache

Author: Alan Tacca. PHOTO/FILE

By  Alan Tacca

What you need to know:

  • Twenty or 30 years ago, Uganda’s Pentecostals took a dim view of Valentine’s Day, 14 February, regarding it a worldly celebration of erotic love, with Catholic (St Valentine) and pagan (Mediterranean cultural) hints.

In their games of power and control, there is something the religious brainwasher and political brainwasher greatly value: repetition.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.