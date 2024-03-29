Why journalists should tie loose ends of stories

Mr Michael Kasozi Muwonge, an avid newspaper reader who routinely shares feedback with me called on Tuesday to express his disappointment with the story of the consecration of the new bishop of Luweero Diocese (see “Luweero asked to unite as new bishop is installed” – Daily Monitor, March 24).

What exactly was his point? He said having followed the coverage over many months of the controversy surrounding the election of the Luweero bishop that included threats of violence from unsatisfied Christians, a court dwell and back-and-forth meetings by the apex body of bishops of the Anglican Church in Uganda, he expected the story to include the mood of the congregation, reactions of Christians in the area, as well as setting of the function.

Were there any side-shows around the consecration or was it all calm? Was there heavy security deployment to deter those that had been reported in the media as opposed to the function? Or was it all calm and brotherly in the spirit of God?

When I read the story, it indeed did not delve into the above issues and instead focused on the President’s congratulatory message that in itself then dwelt on economics and livelihood of the people. The Archbishop who presided over the event made a passing reference to “grumblings” that should be left in the past.

Two things may explain how this story turned out. One is that the reporter and editors that processed the story chose to apply the principles of “peace journalism” that recommend, inter alia, that elements of conflict be suppressed. Two, the reporter and editors failed to tie the loose ends of the story which requires that questions that may come into the readers’ minds are anticipated and answered.

Either way, many discerning readers like Mr Kasozi would find the story incomplete and disappointing.

The importance of completeness of stories in journalism is well articulated in an article by African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME) titled, “Telling the whole story: Why completeness is vital in journalism” (www.acme-ug.org).

The article, among other things, states that “…completeness is the foundation of responsible journalism” and that: “Complete stories need to address ambiguities, clarify uncertainties, and tie up loose ends to avoid confusion and ensure readers have a satisfying conclusion. Unclear information and open questions can undermine a story’s effectiveness, leaving readers with a sense of uncertainty.”

Many journalists and readers are familiar with the 5Ws and H of journalism – What, Where, When, Who, Why and How. These represent the basics of news story telling. However, at a slightly higher level are the 4Cs of journalism that many are not familiar with or alive to. The 4Cs are: Clarity, Context, Coherence and Completeness. They are well articulated in the article by Amit Dutta, executive editor of Zee Business (check it out atwww.newswriters.in). Below are excerpts of his notes on each of the Cs:

Clarity: “The clarity of a journalistic piece forms its foundation, ensuring its impact. Presenting news in a simple and understandable manner, devoid of jargon and complexity, is crucial. Echoing Albert Einstein’s words, ‘If you can’t explain it simply, you don’t understand it well enough.’ Achieving clarity allows readers from all walks of life to comprehend and engage with the conveyed information.”

Context: “Providing context in news reporting involves placing information within a wider framework and establishing connections to historical events, societal trends, or ongoing developments. News articles that lack proper context run the risk of appearing shallow and misleading, leaving readers with an incomplete understanding of the subject matter.”

Coherence: “In a journalistic piece, coherence refers to the seamless flow and organisation of information. An effectively structured article enables readers to effortlessly follow the narrative while retaining crucial details. Journalists, serving as both storytellers and educators, bear the responsibility of presenting information in a manner that promotes understanding.”

Completeness: “In journalism, completeness mandates a meticulous approach to reporting. A comprehensive news story must encompass all significant aspects of the topic, providing a well-rounded understanding from every angle. Credibility relies on completeness – a vital element that fosters trust among audiences and instils confide­nce in news organizations’ integrity.”