An irritable skin pandemic has broken out in Uganda, and it is getting itchy in here

Author: Daniel K Kalinaki. PHOTO/FILE. 

By  Daniel K. Kalinaki

What you need to know:

  • Big Men and Women in Big Public Offices and Big Cars who wear the seat belts of restraint on their power tend to have higher immunity to the virus.

A new pandemic has broken out in Uganda. It is called irritable skin syndrome. It mostly affects people with thin skins. It is caused by novel strongo criticismu, a new virus that is common among people holding high and powerful offices. Middle-aged men in ill-fitting suits are particularly prone, but it has also been diagnosed among women and younger people. Advanced plans are underway by scientists at the Uganda Virus Lisaach Centre to conduct double-blind randomised clinical trials to find out if spending many hours in air-conditioned offices, or being driven in four-wheel drive vehicles paid for and fuelled by taxpayers causes the disease.

