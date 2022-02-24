Prime

The existential crisis of opposition parties in African electoral politics

Author: Daniel K Kalinaki. PHOTO/FILE. 

By  Daniel K. Kalinaki

Opposition politics in Africa is often a pendulum that swings from pain to despair in five-year circles. The run up to elections is characterised by the giddy excitement of possibility and the optimism of victory against incumbents that are often tired and reviled, weighed down by corruption and incompetence.

