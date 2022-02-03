Prime

We wasted time chasing the best oil deal; time to make this a good one

Author: Daniel K Kalinaki. PHOTO/FILE. 

What you need to know:

  •  The objective in trying to hold out for the best offer from the oil and gas majors was noble but we wasted too much time holding out for a great deal when a good deal could have taken us a long way down the road. But all that is now behind us and it is time to work. The experts are coming; we should at least look busy.

The story has been passed down several times. It might have some tiles missing and layers of paint added but the structure – and significance – remain intact. It happened a few years ago and involved discussions over building a small crude oil refinery in Uganda.

