School reopening in Uganda squeezed into global stories

By  Karoli Ssemogerere

What you need to know:

  • School trips pad low occupancy seasons and drive traffic at malls. Big blue Stanbic and later Bank of Uganda expanded credit relief even though for some it was too late.Some schools like East High closed their doors.

The January 10 school reopening made big news.Uganda was on the front page of the grey lady, New York Times, which led with a story written by two journalists; one Ugandan, John Blanshe Musinguzi, narrating that Uganda’s school closure spanning nearly two years was the world’s longest Covid related school disruption. 

