Jeje Odongo’s undiplomatic moment

Dear Tingasiga:

Gen Abubaker Jeje Odongo, Uganda’s minister of Foreign Affairs, made international headlines at the weekend that our country did not need. His undiplomatic behaviour at the Sixth European Union-African Union Summit Meeting in Brussels, Belgium on February 17-18, was a self-inflicted wound that may take some time heal.

The importance of the Brussels meeting can be gleaned from reading the summaries of discussions and the post-summit communiqué. Whether it is the Chinese presence in Africa or a recognition of latent economic opportunities in our continent that is home to 1.2 billion people, European leaders appear to be taking Africa seriously enough to want to try and strengthen relations with us. This is a good thing for both continents.

Among the major opportunities that were highlighted was a €150 billion Global Gateway Africa – Europe Investment Package “to support Africa for a strong, inclusive, green and digital recovery and transformation. The goal is to achieve this by accelerating the green transition, the digital transition, sustainable growth, and decent job creation, strengthening health systems and improving education and training.

This appears to have been a purpose driven meeting. The summit website has numerus videos and photographs of government leaders arriving, being welcomed, hunkered down in serious small group meetings, attentively listening to presentations in a large classroom-style venue, bilateral engagements between heads of state, and the delegates attending a social dinner.

Europe was very well represented at the highest level. Nearly all of Europe’s prime ministers and presidents were present, among them at least four women – the prime ministers of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, and Sweden.

Likewise, Africa was very well represented by most of our heads of state, including the leaders of Kenya, Rwanda, and Tanzania. Prominently absent was Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni. He did not even send the vice president or the prime minister to represent him. He sent the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

At the start of the conference, the delegation leaders were formally welcomed, one by one, by their hosts – the President of the European Commission, the President of the European Council, and the President of France. These distinguished leaders – one lady and two gentlemen, stood on a platform, two meters apart, facing the assembled delegates who were watching the proceedings.

The lady was Dr. Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission. Standing nearest to the entrance, Dr. Von der Leyen was the first person that the distinguished guests greeted. All went well until Gen Odongo walked in. The general took a quick glance at the lady and kept walking towards the two men. He shook hands with the men, bowing in reverence while doing so, then took his position between the lady and the president of the European Council for a photograph.

The photo-op over, Odongo began to walk to his seat. The French president stopped him and said something to him as he gestured towards the lady. The EU Council president also gestured towards the lady.

Gen. Odongo resumed his place, turned to the lady, clasped his hands against his body, as he bowed and said something to Dr. Von der Leyen. The latter appeared composed, smiled, and spoke to him. Then Odongo left the stage. Within minutes, Reuters News Agency sent a “breaking news report” about the incident, under the headline “Ugandan FM (Foreign Minister) appears to ignore EU’s von der Leyen.”

Obviously what Gen. Odongo did was inexcusable, not because he snubbed a major European leader, but because he disrespected a human being. While I do not know what he was thinking or what made him do it, is very clear that it was a deliberate snub, not an accidental oversight.

One suspects that this was classic misogyny on display. She was a woman; therefore, she could not possibly have been one of the people he had flown 6,200km to meet. However, this too is a puzzling, for Gen Odongo’s political bosses back home include two women – Vice President Jessica Alupo and Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja. One assumes that he treats them with reverence. Whether or not he shakes hands with them is irrelevant.

Who is this European lady that Gen. Odongo snubbed? Dr. von der Leyen is one of the most highly accomplished people on the planet. A medical doctor by profession, Dr. von der Leyen first studied economics at the London School of Economics before joining medical school in Germany, her homeland. A married mother of seven, she specialised in women’s health, and taught at a medical school in Germany before joining politics in the late 1990s.

Between 2005 and 2019, she held several cabinet portfolios in the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany, including serving as the federal minister of defence for six years. She took up her current position on December 1, 2019, and is one of the most influential people in Europe.

Odongo would have spared Uganda bad publicity by doing something very basic – homework. Before any meeting one should always be informed about the people one is going to interact with. This includes their physical appearance, their public and private lives, their culture, and interests, and, of course, the subject matter on the agenda.

Interestingly, it is very likely that the relevant department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs prepared a comprehensive brief on the Brussels conference for the President and the Minister of Foreign Affairs. We do not know whether the minster read his brief.

Odongo’s treatment of Dr. von der Leyen highlighted the importance of some of the key statements in the joint vision that was released at the conference. These included “mutual respect”, “shared values”, “the protection of human rights for all,” “gender equality and women’s empowerment in all spheres of life,” “the fight against inequalities,” “the inclusion of women, young people and the most disadvantaged.”

Whereas Gen. Odongo has a master’ degree in international relations from Nkumba University, he may wish to consider seeking tutorials in practical diplomacy. Should he be possessed of the requisite humility to learn from his experienced subordinates, he will find many career diplomats who will be pleased to assist. While at it, he should seek to be free from any gender-based prejudice, if such afflicts him.

In the meantime, he should send a letter of apology to Dr. von der Leyen. My impression is that she is a secure and confident lady with the grace to understand that our brother made an error, one that Uganda’s chief diplomat should treat as a learning opportunity.