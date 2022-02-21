Prime

Jeje Odongo’s undiplomatic moment

Author, Muniini K Mulera. PHOTO/FILE 

By  Muniini K. Mulera

What you need to know:

Odongo would have spared Uganda bad publicity by doing something very basic – homework. Before any meeting one should always be informed about the people one is going to interact with.

Dear Tingasiga:

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.