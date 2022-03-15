Prime

Monique Nkakaire was resilient in the face of adversity

By  Muniini K. Mulera

  • Renowned in the 1970s and 1980s for her store, Monique Fashions in Nairobi, she relocated to Uganda in 1986 and started School Outfitters Uganda Limited.
  • This was the country’s first large scale uniform manufacturing, distributing and sales company.

Dear Tingasiga:
 A beautiful Ugandan was buried in Surrey, Greater Vancouver, Canada this past weekend. The images and sounds from the funeral and burial ceremonies for Monique Mbabazi Nkakaire-Mugisha, who died on March 3, 2022, affirmed her belief in the oneness of humanity.

