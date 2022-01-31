Ex-BoU governor Mutebile is laid to rest 

The police offer a gun salute after the body of the former Bank of Uganda governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile was lowered into the grave at his ancestral home in Katojo Cell, Kabale Municipality on January 30, 2022. PHOTOS/ ROBERT MUHEREZA

By  Robert Muhereza

What you need to know:

  • Hundreds attended the function and described Mutebile as a man devoted to his country.
  • The former president of African Development Bank, Mr Donald Kaberuka, delivered a condolence message from the government of Rwanda

It was a sombre mood in Katojo Cell, Kijuguta Ward, Kabale Municipality as the body of the former governor of Bank of Uganda, Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile was yesterday laid to rest. 
Mutebile, 72, died on January 23. His personal doctor, Mr Ben Mbonye, said he succumbed to multiple organ failure accelerated by Covid-19.
Earlier in the day, hundreds of mourners gathered at Kigezi High School lower playground in Kabale Town for the funeral service.

