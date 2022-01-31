Ex-BoU governor Mutebile is laid to rest 

It was a sombre mood in Katojo Cell, Kijuguta Ward, Kabale Municipality as the body of the former governor of Bank of Uganda, Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile was yesterday laid to rest.

Mutebile, 72, died on January 23. His personal doctor, Mr Ben Mbonye, said he succumbed to multiple organ failure accelerated by Covid-19.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of mourners gathered at Kigezi High School lower playground in Kabale Town for the funeral service.

The Bishop of Kigezi Diocese, the Rt Rev George Katwesigye, assisted by the retired bishop of Kigezi Diocese, the Rt Rev William Rukirande, and the Bishop of Kabale Diocese, the Rt Rev Callist Rubaramira, led the service.

The seasoned economist was described as a dedicated and patriotic servant who gave his all in service of his country.

He was praised as a genuine Christian and foremost defender of the Anglican Church, yet he too embraced other religions.

The Ndorwa West legislator, Mr David Bahati, who was the day’s Master of Ceremonies, credited the late for policies and interventions that have enabled economic progress and maintenance of macroeconomic stability.

“He also worked hard to unite and empower the people of Kigezi,” Mr Bahati said.

Mutebile’s home in Katojo Cell, Kabale Municipality.

Eulogies

The Kabale District chairperson, Mr Nelson Nshangabasheija, said: “Mutebile has been a role model in everything besides being a pillar of development in Kigezi region. It is my humble appeal that President Museveni appoints a person from Kigezi region to replace him.”

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, who represented President Museveni at the burial, said the late was a true representation of the Bakiga people who are hardworking, stand by their word and are honest.

“I want to thank the people of Kigezi for producing brilliant leaders such as the former prime ministers, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda and Mr Amama Mbabazi. Keep the legacy of Mutebile alive. The country has lost a gallant son that was patriotic and committed to his work,” Ms Nabbanja said.

She also delivered a contribution of Shs10 million from Mr Museveni and Shs5 million from her office to the family of Mutebile.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja pays her last respects to Mutebile at the funeral service that took place at Kigezi High School lower playground in Kabale Town on January 30, 2022.

The former prime pinister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, who was a childhood friend of Mutebile, said:“ I joined Rwere Church School in Kabale District together with Mutebile, Amama Mbabazi [former premier], and Mr Amos Nzeyi before graduating to primary. He united all the students regardless of the their political affiliation. Later Mutebile became a political animal and was elected the guild president of Makerere University defeating many contenders that included Mr Jack Sabiiti, the former member of Parliament for Rukiga County in Rukiga District.”

He added: “Mutebile will remain a role model for the young children in Kigezi Region because attending Rwere Church School before joining official primary school did not stop him from graduating from Oxford University in London,” Dr Rugunda said

The former president of African Development Bank, Mr Donald Kaberuka, delivered a condolence message from the government of Rwanda.

“I bring warm greetings from the President and the people of Rwanda. My presence is a sign and desire for the two countries to live in peace. It is true there have been challenges in the past but they are resolvable. The candle for Emmanuel Mutebile is out but his legacy shall remain forever,” Mr Kaberuka said.

Ms Betty Mutebile, the wife of the deceased, described him as a committed civil servant who mingled well with his juniors, besides being a God fearing Christian.

The former president of African Development Bank, Mr Donald Kabereuka (left), is welcomed by the Rwandan Ambassador to Uganda, Mr Joseph Rutabana (centre), at the Katuna border in Kabale District yesterday. Mr Kaberuka represented Rwandan president Paul Kagame at the burial of Mutebile in Kabale Town.



“My husband loved God and he used to lead the reading of the Bible at home before leading the family in prayers. He used to join night angels during the Christmas festivals to show his love to God. I thank the government for according him a deserved send off,” Mr Betty Mutebile said.

Maj Gen Timothy Sabiiti Mutebile, the brother of Mutebile, said the deceased is survived by four children; one boy and three girls, four grandchildren, many adopted children and his wife.