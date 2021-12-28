Prime

Paradox of the non-believer celebrating Christmas

Author, Muniini K Mulera. PHOTO/FILE 

By  Muniini K. Mulera

What you need to know:

  To me there is no clash between divine creation and evolution. It is all the work of God... What we are yet to discover is way more than the limited knowledge that we mistakenly think is ours.

Dear Tingasiga:
 My friend Rwangabo rwa Rutaregama sent me a beautiful electronic card from Uganda with the following words: “May this festive period fill your lives and hearts with light, love and a new hope. Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year 2022.”
 Greatly touched and pleased by this message, I promptly replied to Rwangabo (not his real name): “Oyebare munonga. Mukama asiimwe ahabw’embabazi ze. Ninkwendeza obusingye n’obugwagye, hamwe n’amagara marungi.” (Thank you very much. Praise be to God because of His grace. I wish you peace, contentment, and good health.)

