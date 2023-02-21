Corruptocracy; a tale of creating dirty people

It is an old story that sounds new. Relief items supposed to help the desperately vulnerable, were found in the homes of relatives and friends of those who are charged with distributing them. Some were painted and put on the market in hardware shops of ‘big people’, far away from and totally unrelated to the targeted group of people.

It is the same tale about government health facilities running out of essential drugs. Next you hear that they are stocked and accessible in private clinics run by the same officials supposed to distribute them in public hospitals.

The story will develop in the usual manner. Surprise and public outrage. There will be vows and threats to punish all those involved. Coming hot on the heels will be a reaffirmation of the government having zero tolerance for corruption. They will also say this case will act as an example to all the corrupt. That it will demonstrate that no one is above the law or too big to be touched.

There might be an arrest here and there with attempts to censure a minister - who may be redeployed in case it takes place.

Then we shall wait for the next scandal. Why has it been this way, is a whole story that is akin to building a dynasty; a ‘Corruptocracy’.

The foundation is basically a vulnerable society that is living on the edge - without a social safety net. Even the seemingly rich are on shaky ground without the lucrative government job or contract. Most of what they earn goes in maintaining their livelihood and at times paying protection money - by lending favours to keep in their position. They also have to take care of the extended family and friends.

A major disease to a child or spouse may wipe most of the savings out. So the main aim when one gets into public service before anything, is to create and maintain their own safety net. It ensures that when one leaves office they don’t collapse in no time.

If one is to be safe and prosper in this world, they must always be cognizant of the fact that it is safer to hunt in the wild, as a group. So when one gets a deal to steal, they ensure that as many people as possible benefit. There are cases where recruitment is done deliberately for the purpose. Either ensure that an under qualified person is considered for a job ahead of the qualified, to confuse and exploit them.

You get the one who comes second or third in a job interview. You then hold them at ransom because you know their dirty little secret and may often blackmail and threaten to expose them if they don’t do your bidding.

They even create stories to convince others and make it normal to join in the fun by claiming that most of those doing well have either stolen something or received a share of ill gotten wealth. It is common to hear that a person who left public service with clean hands is suffering because during employment he was ‘behaving like a priest’ and ‘let opportunities pass him by.’ The stubborn ones are fought or crowded out with transfers or victimization. A story has it of traffic officers in the region who don’t come back to the deploying officer with a ‘proper report,’ being assigned beats on ‘dry’ roads where one can hardly get a bribe.

So the smart ones ensure that they collect and give something back to the superior. It then becomes difficult for the superior to discipline them when they are at fault.

This creates and grows a critical mass of people who directly and indirectly benefit from theft. It becomes acceptable and creates an environment friendly to anyone who ventures into it as long as they join and play by the rules.

It is a land of lawlessness where everyone has lost the moral authority to condemn anyone. In that way they are involuntarily signed up to a code of silence. It is like in the good old analogue days. When one snatched a wad of money and there were people in hot pursuit, the bearer of the money would drop notes as he got away. The surging crowd would stop and pick, plus pocket the money. Many would lose interest after this.

In fact they would pray that similar heists take place often in their vicinity so that they also get a slice of stolen money - without breaking a lot of sweat.

The corruptocracy also needs friends in crucial places. The media is one of the critical ones. A paid journalist will always be on the lookout to counter stories which incriminate their ‘contact’ with all manner of spin and misinformation plus outright lies. They will engage in smear campaigns against whistleblowers and their families. On the other hand they will go to ridiculous lengths to praise and white wash their ‘piper.’

Then of course there is a need to sort out those who are in charge of the law. Enforcers are paid in cash or in kind. Pay a hospital bill or school fees or make a wedding contribution. Give their relative, spouse or child a job. It then becomes their personal interest that you keep the job. There is a case where an officer of court was helped to encroach on a forest and a wetland. Those who helped them would in future ask him to look the other way as they did.

Of course one spends good money on social responsibility using the money they take from society. It is a form of giving back only that in this case it is purely, selfishly done for patronage. The Church gives them a coveted altar side front seat and time to greet the people from time to time as appreciation for their immense contribution to the work of God and love of his children. When many are tainted, it becomes very difficult to pursue people who pilfer public funds. You will never collect the evidence you need for conviction. The witnesses will either mislead the investigators or totally refuse to cooperate. It hurts their people or out of whose hands they have eaten, in the dock. Helping to get a successful prosecution is like working against oneself. You are basically arming the side that is against likeminded people. You are throwing thorns in the path that you may once have to beat in case you are in hot soup. So it is your prayer that the right thing always fails because you are living on the wrong side.

Just wait and see the list of who benefited from the iron sheets. You will find yourself in an Orwellian scene where you look at man and pig and see no difference between those who are supposed to act on the ones caught in the act.

Like birds of a feather, dirty people flock together in harmony. If you are dirty already, recruit others for your safety.