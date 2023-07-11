Uganda, a place too ‘happy’ for democracy

This very emotional reader called me to comment on the ‘terribly false’ allegation by some global travel organisations and researchers.

To her, the claim that Ugandans are among the happiest people in the world is an annoying elitist mockery that is ‘ridiculous and irresponsible’.

‘Who doesn’t see the biting poverty and despondency?’ She asked. ‘Those are the things ‘you people’ should write about.’

Happiness is a relative term. Whatever parameters are based on by those who say Ugandans are among the happiest people in the world could vindicate them in a given context.

For instance, one may live in endless partying and a perpetual drunken stupor, without a care. This keeps them away from the earthly worries which preoccupy the mind of many. They escape the stress, strains, and troubles of this world in that state. That is where they find their refuge and in a way happiness.

Since time immemorial, most dictatorial environments (and yes, even democracies) are like that.



Politics the world over promises more than it delivers as a standard rule. But then people will never give up on politics and follow politicians.

It is because politicians are mind game players. They are masters of deflection and keeping people preoccupied with things and issues that keep them far away from questioning politicians and reality. So they will create environments of ‘happiness,’ which in effect are bumpy comfort zones.

From the past, the classic example is of the Gladiators in ancient Rome, especially between the 1st century BC and the 2nd century AD.

These were professional fighters who fought other men, prisoners, and even animals in front of huge crowds in large arenas, amphitheatres, and even the famous Colosseum.

The Roman crowds were always anticipating the next fight. It diverted attention from the failures of the rulers of Rome.

In the US, many films and books like The Big White Lie: The CIA & the cocaine/crack epidemic by former federal Drug Enforcement Administration undercover agent Michael Levine, and Laura Navanau-Levine allege there are racially inclined covert programmes to fuel drug use in ghettos.

The programmes aim at keeping Blacks and other minorities high, happy, and hapless in the face of the racism they face.

Those targeted have low ambition with little education and their role models are rappers and other young men spewing profanities, chasing women, and engaging in drug abuse and violence. This is the sad realm in which they feel happy.

Consequently, Blacks in the US top almost all the bad people lists from homicides, imprisonment, robbery and rape, among others.

They are the epitome of failure in the US and this makes them the easy object of hatred and ridicule. It is easy for politicians to implicitly and explicitly explain away insecurity by pointing toward blacks.

Then you go to a place like DR Congo, which is very rich in minerals but also grapples with poverty, war, disease, and destruction.

From the time of King Leopold II through to Mobutu Sese Seko to this day, there has always been a deliberate effort to keep the Congolese in a state of pleasurable powerlessness to steal their wealth.

All programmes were designed to keep the Congolese in a state of perpetual happiness. They consequently gave the world some of the best music, Lingala- humanity has ever composed and great dancing too. The likes of Verckys Mateta Kiamuangana and Francois Luambo Luanzo Makiadi a.k.a. Franco was born out of this situation.

Congo has some of the most bleached citizens in the world. They are colourfully/sharply dressed men and women called Sapeur/sapeuse. This is where Baganda derive the term ‘masappe’ to mean vain, smart, unique and eye-catching.

Singing, dancing and smart dressing is the definition of the average happy Congolese. It is so bad that many are shocked to find Congolese with Phds in Medicine and Engineering.

Coming to Uganda there are simply too many things that keep the average man in such a state. Far away from politics, the economy, and all the things that weigh serious people down mentally.

If you visit any of the fishing villages you get this picture of nonstop partying leading to a high HIV prevalence rate. Many in such places are comfortable if they have what to eat and drink and be alive the next day.

Here in town, if you venture out to the markets in the night to catch the farmers who deliver fresh fruits and vegetables you find young people smoking drugs, eating chapatis and dancing before they sleep on the pavements covered in polyethene sheets.

In the villages because of the good soils and climate one may loaf around and still find some food or fruit to fend off hunger.

It is no wonder that many are out of the money economy and are not exactly bothered when they rarely see hard cash. The minimum requirements for staying alive are easily available.

When you go to the main streets and the upscale suburbs you find bars open throughout the week with people of all ages partying without a care. Often the older men and women with money keep many of the skins of the younger people together, paying their rent, tuition, and upkeep in exchange for sexual healing.

In other cases, there are several things to keep the mind away from bitterness.

We have sports to follow, especially European football. You find people who are now identified by the teams they support. They talk like they own them. A barefooted shamba boy in Kalisizo in a counterfeit team shirt will passionately argue that ‘we,’ meaning Manchester United, have released ‘our’ goalkeeper De Gea. That world he lives in comforts and associates many with success and bliss.

The advent of social media has made matters even better. One can become a leader with virtual followers and an authority as an Admin of a WhatsApp group. They have an audience to talk to and will occasionally vent their anger in the safety of their homes or offices or anywhere and be satisfied that they have spoken.



Many times the things and issues they are talking about are topics that the government puts out in public like the claim that corruption is not a very bad thing after all. This will keep many talking away -instead of taking to the streets. No wonder voter turnout was below 70 percent in the last two general elections. Social media is a comfort zone that is inadvertently created for people to vent off some steam.

That is why many will look at them and assume that they are happy because their sadness has been contained in a cynical manner.