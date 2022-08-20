A dark cloud hangs over Kenya

Kenyans went to the polls on August 9 after generally peaceful campaigns, unlike Uganda where campaigns are like war between a corrupt and violent regime and much maligned Opposition political parties which are treated like enemies of government and not as legitimate political organisations and stakeholders participating in a civil, legal and peaceful activity. During campaigns for Uganda’s 2021 elections, more than 50 innocent Ugandans were killed in cold blood within two days in November 2020 by security forces whose duty is to protect all citizens and residents of Uganda.

After a week of anxiety and tension, IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati declared on August 15 that Mr William Ruto had won the presidential elections. The declaration was rejected by deputy chairperson Juliana Cherera and three commissioners of IEBC who “disowned” the results at a press conference, which is a recipe for disaster.

Kenya’s 2022 elections are the most expensive in Africa. At a fundraising dinner held on July 15 at Nairobi’s Safari Park Hotel, for Mr Raila Odinga and Ms Martha Karua, guests paid a whopping KShs10m (Shs320m) per table.

On August 16, Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga dismissed and rejected totally and without reservations the results declared by Chebukati and vowed to pursue constitutional and legal means and options to seek and obtain justice and redress.

In a related development, a Kenyan High Court judge ruled on July 28 that William Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua was guilty of corruption and money laundering. Mr Gachagua allegedly embezzled public funds amounting to KShs200m (Shs6.4b). Justice Esther Maina ordered him to refund the stolen money to the Treasury of Kenya. Under normal circumstances, Gachagua should have been disqualified from contesting as deputy president. In the circumstances, Mr Ruto would have been obliged to find a new running mate, repackage his team and sell the “hustler coalition” in about two weeks which is a herculean task. The alternative was to proceed, as happened, with a running mate who is soiled and legally a lame duck.

Despite the negative and unfavourable outcome of the presidential elections, I congratulate the government and people of Kenya for ensuring predictable and relatively peaceful transfer of power every 10 years since 1992 in accordance with Kenya’s Constitution which provides for a two-term limit for the president of Kenya.

In this regard, it’s a disgrace, lamentable and a tragedy that unpatriotic MPs of the shameless and toothless Parliament of Uganda took bribes in 2005 to remove the two-term limit for a president from the Constitution, the result of which is that there is today no guarantee for an orderly and peaceful transfer of power in Uganda.

Ugandan patriots and people of goodwill everywhere are disgusted, embarrassed and offended by what some Ugandan MPs did in 2005 and in 2017 when they removed the age limit. The verdict of history on greedy MPs who have betrayed Uganda will be negative.

I would like to express appreciation and congratulations to president Uhuru Kenyatta for a job well done and for resisting the temptation to fiddle and tamper with Kenya’s constitution with a view to removing the two-term limit which has sadly happened in many African countries. President Kenyatta has left a powerful, impressive and enviable legacy.

Kenyans deserve free, fair, credible and peaceful elections. It’s sad to note that the results IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati declared were not endorsed by all or a majority of the seven members of the commission which renders the results he announced null and void, fake, irresponsible and unacceptable!