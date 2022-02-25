Prime

Africa’s unfinished trade agenda

Hippolyte Fofack

Trade liberalisation alone will not necessarily guarantee economic success.       

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which entered into force on January 1 last year, promises to accelerate the diversification of the region’s economies and reduce the impact of commodity-price cycles on growth. Whereas Africa’s external trade is dominated by primary commodities and natural resources, the first shipment under the AfCFTA – from Ghana to South Africa – comprised manufactured goods of the sort that largely drive intra-African trade.

